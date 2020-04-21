Derry woman promises to shave off her hair if a fundraising campaign for Altnagelvin Hospital reaches £5,000

Contact
Paula Tracey has pledged to shave off her hair to support the fundraiser for Altnagelvin Hospital.
A Derry woman has promised to shave off all her hair if a fundraising campaign for the children's ward at Altnagelvin Hospital reaches £5,000.
The online fundraiser has been launched to raise money to buy a specialist bed for the ward.
It was set up by local women Jake Barrett and Helena Fox who both have already bravely shaved off her hair (below).
As it stands, the appeal has raised almost £2,500.
Helena's friend, Paula Tracey, has now pledged to shave off her hair when the total donated reaches £5,000.
Helena's nephew, Killian Harkin, is also helping his auntie's appeal.
Killian, who has spent time in the children's ward at Altnagelvin, has brittle acute asthma.
He has pledged to cycle 20 miles between now and Friday in the hope of raising £500 for his auntie.
To support Killian's fundraiser, click here - https://bit.ly/2RXiinv
To donate to the overall appeal and help 'get Paula baldy', click here - https://bit.ly/3cztLRV
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.