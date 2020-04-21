Derry woman promises to shave off her hair if a fundraising campaign for Altnagelvin Hospital reaches £5,000

A Derry woman has promised to shave off all her hair if a fundraising campaign for the children's ward at Altnagelvin Hospital reaches £5,000.

The online fundraiser has been launched to raise money to buy a specialist bed for the ward.

It was set up by local women Jake Barrett and Helena Fox who both have already bravely shaved off her hair (below).

As it stands, the appeal has raised almost £2,500.

Helena's friend, Paula Tracey, has now pledged to shave off her hair when the total donated reaches £5,000.

Helena's nephew, Killian Harkin, is also helping his auntie's appeal.

Killian, who has spent time in the children's ward at Altnagelvin, has brittle acute asthma.

He has pledged to cycle 20 miles between now and Friday in the hope of raising £500 for his auntie.

To support Killian's fundraiser, click here - https://bit.ly/2RXiinv

To donate to the overall appeal and help 'get Paula baldy', click here - https://bit.ly/3cztLRV