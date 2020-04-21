Special 'drive-in' facility launched in Derry for people short of food during the coronavirus lockdown

A church-run organisation in Derry is offering a 'drive-in' facility for people who find themselves short of food during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hope Centre at Cornerstone City Church on Duke Street has launched new initiatives to ensure locals won’t go hungry during the lockdown.

Available services include delivering food parcels for singles and families who are currently unable to leave their homes due illness or vulnerability to Covid-19.

The Hope Centre is also offering a ‘drive-in’ option, which will facilitate collection of the parcels enabling people to remain in their vehicles.

This will take place on Wednesdays from 11am- 2pm at the Hope Centre on 40 Duke Street.

The team is also creating packs of essentials, including toiletries and pyjamas, for patients in Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

To help coordinate their response to the city at this time, the Hope Centre team have been working closing with numerous local groups and service providers such as the City Centre initiative, Western Health and Social Care Trust, local politicians and social workers.

John Loughery, a member of the leadership team at Cornerstone City Church, said they were keen to help at this time.

“We believe it is the responsibility of the church to reach out to those who find themselves in crisis and with this current landscape of our city caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this certainly is a time of crisis,” he said.

“We want to ensure that no one in the city will go hungry during this time and we are doing everything in our ability to ensure we do just that in a safe and manageable way that also adheres to government guidelines.

“At the Hope Centre the teachings of Jesus are at the core of everything we do and now, more than ever, we are committed to bringing hope to the city through showing God’s love in practical and needed ways to whoever needs it.”

Mr Loughery thanked businesses and individuals who have donated to their initiatives.

“If you or anyone you know needs any help during this time, please get in touch and we will do whatever we can for you,” added the local church worker.