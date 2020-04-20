Derry charity to organise a 24-hour fast to support the fight against coronavirus in Africa

A Derry charity will hold a 24-hour fast this week to raise money to help communities in Africa fight the coronavirus.

Children in Crossfire, which was set up in and is managed from Derry, supports a wide range of projects in impoverished areas of the world.

With coronavirus expected to have a devastating impact on poorer regions in Africa, the charity wants to raise as much money as possible to support communities there.

As a result, it is holding a 24-hour fundraising fast on Friday, April 24, to raise funds for vulnerable people and communities in Ethiopia and Tanzania likely to be deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Chiildren in Crossfire's founder and Executive Director Richard Moore appealed to people to sign up for the challenge.

“COVID-19 is having a profound impact on all our lives – and will clearly do so for some time to come,” he said.

“The challenges we have been facing here are beginning to take hold across Africa, including Ethiopia and Tanzania where Children in Crossfire work.

“Added to the extreme poverty that already exists in those countries and a plague of locusts currently sweeping across east Africa destroying crops, it is clear that the coronavirus pandemic will have a devastating impact.

“Children in Crossfire support many thousands of children and families and COVID-19 puts a great many of their lives at serious risk.

“We are doing all we can to help as many of them as possible stay safe and healthy through this crisis.”

However, Mr Moore said they need the public’s support to enable them to do more.

“We need to provide additional medical resources and equipment for St Luke’s Hospital in Ethiopia, to help the team there treat patients with COVID-19.

“We will also be delivering emergency feeding programmes in communities suffering food shortages and huge price rises, an inevitable consequence as people who rely on market trading for income have to stay at home.

“In Tanzania we are using our well-established networks to ensure vital information on prevention is communicated to people in the most rural, remote parts of the country.

“The key measures we are taking here – washing our hands, keeping our distance, staying at home – are every bit as important there.

“By taking part in our 24 hour fast you will be helping us and our partners in Ethiopia and Tanzania to save people’s lives through these terrible times.”

To register for the fast, join the charity's Facebook group by searching for ‘Children in Crossfire 24 Hour Fast’.

You can also sign up up contacting Shauna O'Neill on 02871278947 or 07597747940 or by emailing shaun.oneill@childrenin crossfire.org.