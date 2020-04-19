Republic's Health Minister Simon Harris worried Irish people are becoming complacent in lockdown

The Republic's Minister for Health, Simon Harris has expressed worry that people are becoming complacent in lockdown as Ireland's coronavirus growth rate improves.

Posting to Twitter, he said: "A little worried that some complacency is setting in. We have made progress but we’re not yet where we need to be. We need to see a fall in new cases. Encouraging signs. But please let’s not slip up now. #StayHome. It’ll be worth it! Retweet so we all get a reminder #Covid19."

Ireland remains in a state of lockdown until at least May 5.

Thirty nine deaths and almost 500 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday evening.

The coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland stands at 194.