Republic's Health Minister Simon Harris worried Irish people are becoming complacent in lockdown

Contact
The Republic's Minister for Health, Simon Harris has expressed worry that people are becoming complacent in lockdown as Ireland's coronavirus growth rate improves.
Posting to Twitter, he said: "A little worried that some complacency is setting in. We have made progress but we’re not yet where we need to be. We need to see a fall in new cases. Encouraging signs. But please let’s not slip up now. #StayHome. It’ll be worth it! Retweet so we all get a reminder #Covid19."
Ireland remains in a state of lockdown until at least May 5.
Thirty nine deaths and almost 500 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday evening.
The coronavirus death toll in Northern Ireland stands at 194.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.