Man armed with large knife tries to rob three shops in Derry's city centre

Man arrested after three attempted robberies yesterday afternoon

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Police have arrested a man after a number of incidents in Derry yesterday afternoon.

Reports were made to police between 3:10pm and 3.40pm about attempted robberies at shops on Waterloo Street, William Street and Strand Road. 

In each of these incidents, it was reported a male entered the premises and threatened staff members with what was described as a large knife.

In the incident on Waterloo Street he demanded cash, while at the premises on William Street he asked for cigarettes and produced the knife.

The suspect in each of these incidents left empty handed and is described as having worn an orange hooded top, with the hood up and pulled around his face and blue jeans.

He was also carrying a white cloth shopping bag.

Officers on patrol on Foyle Street yesterday afternoon subsequently arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery with the assistance of members of the public.

The man remains in custody this morning. 

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "These incidents were frightening for the staff. They were in their workplace, simply doing their job, and have been left shaken. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. I also want to thank the members of the public for their assistance yesterday afternoon.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in these areas between 2.45pm and 3.20pm and who saw what occurred, or believes they saw a man matching the description of the suspect in these areas to get in touch with us at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1023 of 18/04/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


