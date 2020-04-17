Contact

Number of deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland could be a third higher than previously reported

New figures released today from statistical organisation

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland could be a third higher than previously reported.

This follows the release today of new figures by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

As of April 10, figures collated by the Public Health Agency showed that there had been 118 deaths in Northern Ireland from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

These related to people who had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, figures released by NISRA today state that there were a total of 157 deaths as of April 10 in which COVID-19 had been mentioned on a person's death certificate as a cause or possible cause of death.

The NISRA figures, therefore, indicate an additional 39 possible deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus than had previously been reported.

Of the 157 deaths, 109 of them have occurred in hospitals, 41 in care homes and seven in residential settings.

Of the 41 deaths in care homes, this has involved 23 separate establishments.

NISRA said that 70% of those who have died are aged over 75.

The statistics also show that to date this year in Northern Ireland, a total of 435 deaths have been registered.

This is in comparison with an average of 295 deaths for the same period over the last five years.

