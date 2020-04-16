Almost a tonne of food delivered to homes each week through a partnership in Derry

Almost a tonne of food is being delivered to homes in Derry each week through a partnership between a housing organisation and a charity.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, food is being delivered every week to households in need across the city as a result of the link-up between Apex Housing Association and the charity Fareshare.

The surplus food supplies, collected by Fareshare from local supermarkets including Tesco and Asda, are being delivered by Apex to four areas (DEAs) of the city – Ballyarnett, Foyleside, The Moor and Waterside.

Emergency food parcels and hot meals are also being distributed by local groups.

Donna Matthewson, Apex Director of Housing, said they were delighted with how the initiative was operating.

“Over the last number of years we have developed an excellent relationship with Fareshare, delivering fresh food to eleven local charities on an on-going basis,” she said.

“Recently we have seen the impact Covid-19 has had on families in this city and this new service with Fareshare has been established as a result.

“We are delighted to be able to assist in redirecting these vital food supplies to those who need them most.

“Feedback from community groups has been fantastic and we hope to continue this service for the duration of the pandemic.”

Ciara Ferguson from Greater Shantallow Area Partnership praised the food delivery scheme.

“This service has allowed us to provide much needed food parcels for those who have negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

“The food is of great quality and variety and the extra help means the world to our local families whose incomes have been reduced as a result of the pandemic.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to afford or access food during the Covid-19 pandemic, contact your local DEA partnership office:

Outer North (Ballyarnett DEA) - 028 7135 8787

Outer West (Foyleside DEA) - 077 4255 5195

Triax (The Moor DEA) - 028 7126 1916

Waterside (Waterside DEA) - 028 7134 2959