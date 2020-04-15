The morons are at it again - mattress and other items dumped at the side of a road in Derry

Here is the latest example of selfish morons illegally dumping their possessions in Derry.

Someone went to the bother of transporting a mattress and other items to Lenamore Road in recent days before dumping them at the side of the road.

It comes as Derry City and Strabane District Council today revealed that they are investigating a number of cases of fly-tipping.

The council's Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has reiterated her appeals for the public to be patient and responsible in disposing of their household waste during the current health crisis.

Council's Waste and Recycling team have made a number of realignments to their services to cope with the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Changes include the closure of all Recycling Centres due to government guidelines restricting movement and the suspension of the Bulky Waste Collection service.

Bin collections continue as normal but the public have also been asked to take a number of steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including cleaning bin handles and lids with disinfectant spray before and after collection.

Similarly, there are specific guidelines around the disposal of tissues, cleaning cloths and gloves which should be double bagged and stored in the home for three days before being placed in the appropriate bin.

The public are also being asked to exercise caution if employing third party private companies to dispose of waste and reminded that they could face a fine if your details are found in any waste that is disposed of illegally.

Mayor Boyle thanked the public for their patience and cooperation with the new measures and encouraged them to to report any issues to Council's Waste Helpline.

"I appreciate the current service changes have made managing household waste more challenging for many but your cooperation has allowed our Waste and Recycling Teams to cope with the additional pressures of providing a front line service during this crisis," she said.

"Unfortunately we have experienced a spike in fly tipping incidences across the City and District in recent weeks.

"I would encourage the public to have respect for each other and the environment by disposing of waste appropriately.

"For help and advice about household waste and to report fly tipping, contact our Waste Services Helpline on 028 71 376590."

Head of Environment at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Conor Canning, said that Enforcement Teams are investigating a number of live cases of fly tipping and warned the public to exercise caution if using third party organisations to dispose of waste.

"We encourage the public to report any cases of fly tipping so the waste can be lifted and the incidents fully investigated by our teams on the ground.

"Indiscriminate dumping is a dangerous and serious offence which is subject to a fixed penalty notice or a fine imposed by the courts.

"Be cautious if employing third party private companies to dispose of waste, when making a booking check where the waste is being disposed of and that you are not using unregistered waste disposal companies.

"All household recycling centres remain closed, and you, the householder will be responsible and could face a fine if your details are found in any waste that is disposed of illegally.

"We would remind householders that all black bin waste and food waste must be bagged and tied properly in the appropriate bin and our bin collections teams will only collect one bin per household."