Taxi drivers in Northern Ireland told that they will not have to renew their PSV licence for six months

Taxi drivers in Northern Ireland will not have to renew their PSV licence for six months.
The deferral period has been introduced due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The news of a six-month renewal deferral has been welcomed by Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson.
The Department for Infrastructure will issue automatically a six-month licence - free of charge - for all vehicles whose licence is due to expire between March 10 and October 9, unless appointments can be put back in place earlier.
This is a temporary measure reflecting the exceptionally challenging times of this current pandemic.
Ms Anderson said: “I welcome this announcement as I have been lobbying along with the NW Taxi Proprietors on issues affecting the local taxi industry.
“There are still issues being pursued including requests for a deferral of the Operator’s Licence renewal as this is an added financial burden for drivers who are doing little work due to the lockdown.
“I would like to commend all those in the industry who are still out working as a frontline service keeping our city moving in very challenging times with COVID 19."
