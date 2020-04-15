Despite lockdown restrictions, important service for cancer patients in Derry area continues

Macmillan Benefits Service Advisors in Northern Ireland know just how stressful money worries can be for people living with cancer.

So, while face-to-face appointments are not possible during the coronavirus lockdown, Macmillan Advisors have taken positive steps to make sure that they are fully operational from home and able to continue helping people to access much needed financial support by telephone and email.

Lisa McCloskey is based in the Western Trust and part of a team of Macmillan Benefits Advisors working across all Health Trusts in Northern Ireland.

Last year the Macmillan service helped to identify more than £9 million in benefits for people living with cancer here.

Lisa says, “Like all Macmillan Advisors, I’m usually office-based. While we’re all following government advice to stay at home during these unprecedented times, we were determined to find a safe way to continue helping people living with cancer, and their family and carers.

“All Macmillan Advisors are now set up at home and ready to help at the end of the telephone. These are difficult times for us all and people need our help more than ever. Just call our Macmillan Benefits Service number on 0300 1233 233. Wherever you live in Northern Ireland, we will put you through to an advisor in your local Health Trust area. If it’s easier to get in touch by email, contact us at info@macmillanbenefitsservice. co.uk

“While money might not be the first thing on your mind after a cancer diagnosis, cancer can be tough on your finances. I talk to people every day who don’t know where to turn, or what financial support is available to them.

“We can help in a range of ways, including assessing your entitlement to means-tested and non means-tested benefits; applying for benefits and completing application forms; or helping you to apply for a Macmillan Grant or other one-off grant payments.

“Call us today, that’s what we’re here for.”