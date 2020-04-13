Police issue urgent appeal for information about a Derry teenager who was last seen three days ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned about Daniel Rodger.

He is 17 years old and is missing from the Derry area since April 10.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey top and tracksuit bottoms.

He is 5’4” in height and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Daniel or have any information about his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote CW1792-100420.