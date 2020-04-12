CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Eleven more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 118

Eleven more people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.

This bring the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 118.

A total of 12,199 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.

Of these, 1,806 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The latest figures available in relation to council areas show that there have been 77 confirmed cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has 63 confirmed cases.

There are 73 confirmed cases in the Mid Ulster Council area.

Belfast is the council area with the highest number of confirmed cases - 514.