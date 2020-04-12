Bishop of Derry visited the City Cemetery at dawn this morning to carry out an Easter blessing

The Bishop of Derry Rev Donal McKeown carried out an Easter Blessing of graves at Derry’s City Cemetery at sunrise this morning, Easter Sunday.

Bishop McKeown visited the cemetery at dawn to sprinkle graves using Easter Water that was blessed in St Eugene’s Cathedral during the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night.

The visit was arranged in co-operation with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Bishop McKeown said he hoped the Easter Blessing would bring some comfort to grieving families across the Derry Diocese who are unable to visit the graves of their loved ones.

He said he was very aware that the government legislation that forced all cemeteries and burial grounds to close for visitors, was a difficult one for many people, but he urged the public to be mindful of their own health and welfare and to take heed of the government advice to Stay at Home.

He urged people to have faith and to remember their loved ones through prayer and reflection and encouraged the public to care for one another during this difficult time.