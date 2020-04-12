Bishop of Derry visited the City Cemetery at dawn this morning to carry out an Easter blessing

Contact
The Bishop of Derry Rev Donal McKeown carried out an Easter Blessing of graves at Derry’s City Cemetery at sunrise this morning, Easter Sunday.
Bishop McKeown visited the cemetery at dawn to sprinkle graves using Easter Water that was blessed in St Eugene’s Cathedral during the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night.
The visit was arranged in co-operation with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Bishop McKeown said he hoped the Easter Blessing would bring some comfort to grieving families across the Derry Diocese who are unable to visit the graves of their loved ones.
He said he was very aware that the government legislation that forced all cemeteries and burial grounds to close for visitors, was a difficult one for many people, but he urged the public to be mindful of their own health and welfare and to take heed of the government advice to Stay at Home.
He urged people to have faith and to remember their loved ones through prayer and reflection and encouraged the public to care for one another during this difficult time.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.