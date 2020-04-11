Contact

Urgent appeal for more raw materials from a Derry organisation making protection equipment for healthcare workers

Nerve Centre says it has the capacity to make 2,000 items a week

Some of the PPE already produced at the Nerve Centre.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry organisation busy making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers has issued an urgent appeal for more materials.

The Fab Lab at the Nerve Centre has already produced a large volume of PPE.

However, the centre says it has the capacity to make 2,000 pieces of equipment if it gets enough raw material.

A spokesperson for the centre urged anyone who can help to get in touch with them.

"We are in search of more 0.5mm PET or PETG plastic to help us make face shields for our frontline workers.

"Should we source more, we have the capability to make up to 2000 a week," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who can help can contact the Nerve Centre on 028 71260562.

