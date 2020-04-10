Popular Derry band record special song in honour of the 'health heroes' at the frontline of the coronavirus battle

A popular Derry band have recorded a special version of a famous song in honour of local healthcare works.

The boys from Lavengro are helping to raise funds for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health workers in the country.

They have recorded a cover of 'Hero' by Enrique Iglesias and encouraged people to send in pictures of their 'Health Heroes' on the frontline who are also featured in the video.

You can watch the video of the song here - https://bit.ly/3cezs7T

The band are aiming to raise £1,000 and have already raised around £750 within a few hours of putting the video online.

To make a donation, click here - https://bit.ly/3a3BLZD