Derry artist offers to use his talent to bring some comfort to those bereaved by coronavirus

A Derry artist is willing to use his talent to help families bereaved by the coronavirus.

Aodhan Curran often draws sketches of people, both living and deceased.

Families of those who have received one of Aodhan's drawings say that it has brought them great comfort.

As a result, the 25-year-old, who is currently studying to become a teacher, has offered to do a sketch of anyone who passes away from the virus.

He has already been contacted by one family and within days of the person passing away, Aodhan had left the drawing at their home.

He said the family were very thankful of the gesture.

“It is only a small thing but I think many of the families affected will get some comfort from it,” he said.

Aodhan, who lives at Jacqueline Way in Derry, said he had always been interested in art.

“I am studying to be a technology and design teacher at Ulster University in Coleraine but I have always loved art and doing sketches.

“Over the years, I have done loads of drawings of people.

“My uncle, Robbie Kennelly, died a few years ago and I did a drawing of him after he passed away.

“His wife, my aunt Margo, says the drawing is so special for her and it is lovely to hear that.

“From talking to other families, they love the sketches I have done for them and I just thought this would be a nice thing to do for some of the families of those who lose a loved one to coronavirus.”

Aodhan said the circumstances surrounding the virus made it particularly difficult for families.

“The people who area very ill with the virus are in the hospital on their own and then often die without their family being present.

“And then there is the funeral service at which only a small number of people can attend.

“It is a very difficult process for families to go through and many more will have to experience it over the next few weeks and months.

“If my drawings can bring families even a small bit of comfort then I will be more than happy to help.”

Any families who would like to contact Aodhan, can get in touch with him through his Facebook page 'Aodhan Curran Art'.