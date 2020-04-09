Horse fair which has been running in Derry for more than 100 years has been cancelled for first time

A horse fair which has been held in Derry for more than 100 years has had to be cancelled for the first time.

The annual June Horse Fair has been held in Derry's Brandywell for well over a century but will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Traditionally the fair is held on June 17 and has been run by local equestrian enthusiasts over many generations.

The fair managed to survive war, depression and was a very rare example of continuing cross community and cross border relations during the darkest days of the Troubles.

The event has remained untouched for decades – keeping the traditional Irish Horse Fair alive in the North West.

However, organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event.

Noel Gallagher from the organising committee said: "The Fair has survived some very tough times, but this global pandemic is unprecedented.

"Although the 17th June is a while away yet we just don't know what is going to happen with COVID-19, so we took the decision to cancel this years event.

"We hope to take this time as an opportunity to review the Fair and see how we can make it bigger and better in 2021."