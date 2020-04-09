Horse fair which has been running in Derry for more than 100 years has been cancelled for first time

Contact
A horse fair which has been held in Derry for more than 100 years has had to be cancelled for the first time.
The annual June Horse Fair has been held in Derry's Brandywell for well over a century but will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
Traditionally the fair is held on June 17 and has been run by local equestrian enthusiasts over many generations.
The fair managed to survive war, depression and was a very rare example of continuing cross community and cross border relations during the darkest days of the Troubles.
The event has remained untouched for decades – keeping the traditional Irish Horse Fair alive in the North West.
However, organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event.
Noel Gallagher from the organising committee said: "The Fair has survived some very tough times, but this global pandemic is unprecedented.
"Although the 17th June is a while away yet we just don't know what is going to happen with COVID-19, so we took the decision to cancel this years event.
"We hope to take this time as an opportunity to review the Fair and see how we can make it bigger and better in 2021."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The fire service has been responding to an increased number of incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.