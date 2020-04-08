CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Five more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 78

Five more people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.

This bring the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 78.

A total of 9,564 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.

Of these, 1,339 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 52 confirmed cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has the lowest number of confirmed cases -35.

There are 47 confirmed cases in the Mid Ulster Council area.

Belfast is the council area with the highest number of confirmed cases - 429.