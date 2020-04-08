Contact

Concern at increase in dog fouling in Derry as a result of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Mayor urges pet owners to show more consideration for other people

Brooke Park derry

Brooke Park is a popular destination for dog walking.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has reminded the public of the need to take responsibility for their pets following an increase in the instances of dog fouling in recent weeks.

Government measures to reduce the spread of the Covid 19 virus by limiting when the public can leave their home has led to an increase in walkers in local parks, greenways and public footpaths and with it more dog foul for Council's Cleansing teams to clean up.

Mayor Boyle urged dog owners to show respect for public health and other parks and greenway users when walking their pets.

"The vast majority of dog owners are conscientious and clean up after their dogs but there has been a noted increase in fouling since the new stay at home measures were introduced,” she said.

"Dog excrement left on our streets and parks poses a serious public health hazard and is putting extra pressure on our Cleansing team at this difficult time.  

"I would appeal to all owners to carry a bag to lift the dirt and dispose of it in a designated dog bin where possible or in a black bin.

“Similarly, owners are reminded that when in designated pedestrian zones, dogs must be on a lead held by someone who is able to control it and owners should be mindful of other dogs and members of the public who could be scared of animals.”

The Mayor also urged the public to be responsible if they are taking their one form of exercise a day.

"The spell of good weather over recent days has led to an increased footfall on our greenways and parks," she added.

"While I would encourage people to take their daily exercise if they can, it is important that is only with members of your household and you should exercise social distancing and responsible dog ownership at all times."

