CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Seven more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 70

Seven more people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.

This bring the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 70.

A total of 8,740 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.

Of these, 1,158 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 51 confirmed cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has the lowest number of confirmed cases -26.

There are 33 confirmed cases in the Mid Ulster Council area.

Belfast is the council area with the highest number of confirmed cases - 377.