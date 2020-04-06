Supermarkets are not a 'playground substitute' for families during lockdown, says Derry's Mayor

Supermarkets are not a 'playground substitute', says Michaela Boyle, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Ms Boyle was speaking after hearing reports that shopping trips to the local supermaket are becoming the 'family day out'.

As part of the current lockdown restrictions, people are being told to shop alone and as infrequently as possible.

Many shops have asked that children are not brought in to the premises.

Ms Boyle said she was concerned at reports that families are taking part in shopping trips.

"Please please adhere to one family member leaving home for essential items," she said.

"The retail workers are at their work stocking shelves and at the tills making sure we get what we need.

"They have to go home to their families terrified of what they may bring home with them.

"Our supermarkets are not a playground substitute.

"I understand for some parents it may not always be possible to leave your child at home for different reasons.

"But if you can please leave the children at home when shopping. This action also saves lives too."