Man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon due in Derry court today

A 25 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court this morning.

The charges are in connection with an incident which occurred at a house in Eventide Gardens in Limavady at around midnight on Friday night.

A 26 year old woman sustained a wound to her back during the incident.