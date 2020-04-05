Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ten positive stories to lift your spirits about how the people of Derry are responding to the coronavirus crisis

Communities come together to support each other in this time of uncertainty

Ten positive stories to lift your spirits about how the people of Derry are responding to the coronavirus crisis

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Despite a huge increase in demand, volunteers at Age Concern in Derry working hard to make sure its 'meals on wheels' service continues - https://bit.ly/34adRur

Wonderful gesture as neighbours of a Derry pensioner gather outside her home to sing happy birthday to her - https://bit.ly/3aLTciM

Derry leading the way in youth support during current crisis - https://bit.ly/3bN7bF0

Derry singer Conor McGinty launches charity single for Altnagelvin Hospital - https://bit.ly/2ReTDu5

All-Ireland winning musician spreading the joy of music during lockdown - https://bit.ly/34jSA1u

Derry teacher offers free resources to help with remote learning - https://bit.ly/3dW3O0h

Young Derry man moves into care home to give residents 'best care' and protect family - https://bit.ly/2xTuQVS

Crucial face guards provided for staff at Foyle Hospice to help protect them from coronavirus - https://bit.ly/3e6OWMW

County Derry nurse helping keep spirits high - https://bit.ly/3aWHpyl

Derry households asked to 'light up' to show solidarity against coronavirus - https://bit.ly/3bOFM5u

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie