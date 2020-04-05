Ten positive stories to lift your spirits about how the people of Derry are responding to the coronavirus crisis

Contact
Despite a huge increase in demand, volunteers at Age Concern in Derry working hard to make sure its 'meals on wheels' service continues - https://bit.ly/34adRur
Wonderful gesture as neighbours of a Derry pensioner gather outside her home to sing happy birthday to her - https://bit.ly/3aLTciM
Derry leading the way in youth support during current crisis - https://bit.ly/3bN7bF0
Derry singer Conor McGinty launches charity single for Altnagelvin Hospital - https://bit.ly/2ReTDu5
All-Ireland winning musician spreading the joy of music during lockdown - https://bit.ly/34jSA1u
Derry teacher offers free resources to help with remote learning - https://bit.ly/3dW3O0h
Young Derry man moves into care home to give residents 'best care' and protect family - https://bit.ly/2xTuQVS
Crucial face guards provided for staff at Foyle Hospice to help protect them from coronavirus - https://bit.ly/3e6OWMW
County Derry nurse helping keep spirits high - https://bit.ly/3aWHpyl
Derry households asked to 'light up' to show solidarity against coronavirus - https://bit.ly/3bOFM5u
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
