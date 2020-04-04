Driver has a lucky escape after a stone thrown at a car in Derry smashes its windscreen

Police are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle being damaged by a stone thrown by a group of youths, in the Skeoge Link Road in Derry on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Michael Swanson said: “We received a report that a vehicle travelling along the Skeoge Road was hit by a stone, shattering the windscreen.

“The driver was left badly shaken by the incident and it is by sheer luck that a more serious incident did not occur.

“The Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing teams are aware of a number of incidents in the area recently in which vehicles have been targeted and damaged by stone throwing youths.

“We would wish to highlight the dangers of this activity and the fact that anyone caught behaving in this manner risk being arrested and prosecuted.

“We also appeal to parents to warn their children about the dangers of participating in such activities.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault or has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1454 of 02/04/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.