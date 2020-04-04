Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Driver has a lucky escape after a stone thrown at a car in Derry smashes its windscreen

Police appealing for information about shocking attack

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle being damaged by a stone thrown by a group of youths, in the Skeoge Link Road in Derry on Thursday evening.

Sergeant Michael Swanson said: “We received a report that a vehicle travelling along the Skeoge Road was hit by a stone, shattering the windscreen.

“The driver was left badly shaken by the incident and it is by sheer luck that a more serious incident did not occur.

“The Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing teams are aware of a number of incidents in the area recently in which vehicles have been targeted and damaged by stone throwing youths.

“We would wish to highlight the dangers of this activity and the fact that anyone caught behaving in this manner risk being arrested and prosecuted.

“We also appeal to parents to warn their children about the dangers of participating in such activities.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault or has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1454 of 02/04/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie