Dr Leah Totton and James McClean support appeal for urgently-needed protection equipment for healthcare staff in their home town

Footballer James McClean and TV star Dr Leah Totton have done their bit to help local healthcare staff at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

A call went out this week for urgently-needed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff.

The equipment is vital for staff dealing with patients who have Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, there have been concerns that there is not enough PPE equipment to meet the demand.

On Friday, a drop-off facility was organised at the Foyle Arena in Derry for people or businesses who had PPE which they wished to give to local healthcare facilities.

There was a great response to the appeal.

Among those who contacted the organisers of the drop-off facility was local woman, Dr Leah Totton.

Dr Totton, a former winner of The Apprentice TV show, asked the organisers for a postal address and said she would post over PPE that she has in her clinics.

Stoke City and Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean also contacted those involved in the appeal to say that he had purchased a wide range of PPE and had had it delivered to Great James Street Health Centre in Derry.

The items he had purchased included 400 disposable gloves, five face visors, 10 sanitisers and 100 facemarks.