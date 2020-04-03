Derry musicians band together to throw front line heroes a black tie ball to say thank you

A group of Derry musicians have come together to give NHS and frontline staff a glamorous night out once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The collective of over 20 performers including Micky Doherty, Paul Molloy and Una Dunne first got together to stream a 12 hour Facebook Live concert on Mother's Day which raised £3,000 for deserving causes in the local community.

Organiser Gavin Gallagher said was bowled over by the response.

"We had 60,000 people watching and they were tuning in from America and Australia.

"James McCarron at Rosie Joe's bar generously allowed us to use his venue, which was empty apart from the artists.

"All the performers gave their time for free which I think is important to mention, especially at the moment when all their gigs have been cancelled.

"The money was divided between Destined, Moji, Creggan Community Collective, and the RathMor Centre who are providing groceries and necessities to the needy in the local community free of charge at this time."

Buoyed by the success of the Mother's Day concert Gavin and his friend Stevie Gallagher of local band 'Stevie and the Gs' decided to raise money for a black tie dinner for NHS workers and frontline staff.

"We have already secured a venue and it's going to be like a wedding," said Gavin.

"From here on in we hope to be raising as much as we can to give these heroes a night to remember.

"You will not get any better than the people of Derry for getting behind each other in a crisis

"We know it’s a difficult time for everyone, but if you’re in a fortunate position then we would ask you to please donate a small amount.

"I'd also urge everyone to get behind and support all our amazing musicians who are lifting our spirits every night of the week with their amazing talent.

"The sooner we beat this thing the sooner we can all get back out & have one massive party."

The series of concerts will begin on Facebook live tonight with Paul Molloy and Niall O'Connor at 9pm.

To watch the live stream and for detail on how you can donate to the fund through Paypal see Gavin Gallagher's page on Facebook.

