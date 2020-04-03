Contact

Rescue operation ends successfully after person seen entering the River Foyle last night

Praise once again for the quick response of local organisations

Twenty-seven people rescued from Foyle in 2019

Foyle Search and Rescue was of the organisations involved in last night's operation.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A person was rescued from the River Foyle last night.

A rescue operation was launched shortly before 10pm after a report was received that a person had entered the water.

A PSNI patrol which arrived on the scene deployed a lifebuoy and the person was then brought on to the boat of a Foyle Search and Rescue team which had arrived on the scene.

The person was treated for cold water shock and then taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

Once again, all the local organisations involved in the operation have been praised for their quick response.

If you find yourself struggling at this time, the following organisations are here to help:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300

