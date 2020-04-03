Rescue operation ends successfully after person seen entering the River Foyle last night

Contact
Foyle Search and Rescue was of the organisations involved in last night's operation.
A person was rescued from the River Foyle last night.
A rescue operation was launched shortly before 10pm after a report was received that a person had entered the water.
A PSNI patrol which arrived on the scene deployed a lifebuoy and the person was then brought on to the boat of a Foyle Search and Rescue team which had arrived on the scene.
The person was treated for cold water shock and then taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.
Once again, all the local organisations involved in the operation have been praised for their quick response.
If you find yourself struggling at this time, the following organisations are here to help:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.