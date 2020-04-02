Help us cheer up the grannies and grandas of Derry who are missing their much-loved grandchildren

The front page photograph in today's Derry News of the two little girls holding up a 'We miss you' sign for their granny has struck a chord with many people.

The granny in question, Trish Quigley, has been in touch to say that seeing the photo in her local paper has given her a great lift in these tough days.

So it got us thinking.

Why don't we do something similar for all the other grannies and grandas out there.

Many older people do not use social media.

They still prefer to get their news and information from more traditional sources such as newspapers.

Wouldn't it be lovely the next time they open the Derry News, they see a photo of their much-missed grandchildren alongside a special message for their grandparent or grandparents.

So please send us in your photographs.

Make sure to include the details of who is in the photograph and the special message that they would like to send to their granny or granda.

From next week, we will starting publishing the photos and messages in the paper.

It is certainly not the same as being able to give their grandchildren a hug, but it will, hopefully, go some way towards keeping people's spirits up.

Send your photos by email to editor@derrynews.net or you can send them via messages on our Facebook page.