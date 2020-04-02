Children adjusting to life under lockdown

We asked schools and parents across the county to show us what they were getting up to during lockdown. They responded superbly!

First up, the poets of Crossroads Primary School, Kilrea have been working hard.

Irish Dancing World's 2020

Next weekend I was supposed to be dancing at the World's,

My pumps on, my wig bouncing with curls,

My hopes went down with despair,

As I was told not to be there.

It was all cancelled, all shut down,

My pumps, my dress, my dancing crown,

No more classes, no more teams,

This had let me down, ruined my dreams.

We had the money ready, booked a hotel,

I'd love to hear the judge ring the bell,

I've always had an image of me at Killarney in my mind,

Hopefully World's 2020 will happen another time!

CORONAVIRUS YOU ARE TO BLAME!!!!!!!!

Molly McGoldrick ,11, Crossroads PS, Kilrea

God’s Great Plan

One day we’re in P7 and everything’s ok

But then everything changes the very next day

School as we knew it would never be the same

Coronavirus outbreak is such a shame.

But maybe this was God’s plan

Saving the environment by changing man

Working together by staying apart

The air is clearer, well, that’s a start.

I’m sure everything will be ok

It will go back to normal another day

The isolation is not forever

We just have to remember, we’re in this together.

So for now we will have to treasure

Family time, which is a pleasure

Cooking, baking and board games too

Isolation can be fun – who knew?

Lila Mae McLaughlin, 11, Crossroads PS, Kilrea

Virus Poem – Stay Safe

Virus, Virus all the news says

No going out, not even shopping but, instead

Stay six feet apart or it can spread.

Wash your hands, sing Happy Birthday in your head.

It’s horrid, it’s bad, it’s terrible too.

No more school, no more sports.

If you go out you could go to court.

Stay away, it’s awful indeed.

Everyone’s sad, we want it to go.

It’s crushing our dreams, sadly not slow.

We’re bored, we’re sad, there’s nowhere to go

We can’t go swimming or to the movies.

People are sick, people are scared.

Please help us God, we’ll all say our prayers.

It’s a huge impact on our modern life.

Just stay indoors or you are risking a life.

By Aine McGill, 11, Crossroads PS, Kilrea

The Invisible Danger

Coronavirus go away!

Its disrupting our lives everyday,

The NHS are busy, people are getting sick.

You’re an invisible danger.



Worse than war?

We`re scared, we`re sad.

We`re bored and lonely.



Missing school and all my friends,

Home school with mum and dad at the kitchen table,

No trips out not even to the shop,

Every day is the same.



Routine has disappeared like snow in the sun

But there’s a rainbow in our window

All`s not gone, there’s still hope

Its not forever but it feels like it right now!

Clodagh Bradley, 11, Crossroads PS, Kilrea

The Coronavirus

Coronavirus, what a funny name

All I know is it ruins all our fun and games

We can’t go to school in case we get infected

Scientists are trying to get medicine to get us injected

I miss the park, having sleepovers and playing in the dark

Make sure you wash your hands

If you don’t it could catch you too.

Emily Brizzell, 11, Crossroads PS, Kilrea

Year 8 pupils at Limavady High School also gave us their take on the current crisis...

It is strange working from home during lock down, because I don’t have to change classrooms every 35 minutes and I get to work in my dad’s office out the back of his house. I also get to spend more time with my family, my mum, dad, two sisters and two brothers.

Every day I do Home Economics by helping to make dinner and I do Technology out in my dad’s workshop. I miss getting to see other people, my family and my friends, but I can still phone them at any time.

I don’t have any homework in the evenings now because I have done it during the day. In the morning I write out my timetable for that day ahead and do PE on YouTube at 9:00am. I miss going out for walks throughout the day, but I find other things to do.

By Rebecca Hockley. 8I

Lockdown over the last week has definitely been one interesting experience. It’s one experience I hope we never have to repeat.

One of the positive things about this is I get to watch a lot more TV as well as doing schoolwork during the day. The main thing I miss about school is not being able to see any of my friends until September again.

I am still trying to get used to not having to get up at 6.50am every morning and having my lunch at different times and especially not having to get a bus.

I am also going to miss some of the teachers in our school as well. With a really strange week nearly up, I have to admit the schoolwork isn’t as bad as I thought it was first going to be.

Jack Bredin 9F

When I heard we were going in lockdown I didn’t know what to expect. My first thought was you could not go out of the house except shopping for food. My mum and dad explained to me what lockdown meant.

They explained that I could still go outside, but only for one form of exercise. So I choose to run.

I feel sad that I am not going to have face to face contact with my friends but I’m lucky to have Wifi and I talk to my friends daily.

The positive side of lockdown is I get to spend more time with my two brothers and my sister. They are company and together we try to support each other with our home schooling.

Lockdown is giving me a chance to help my mum and dad about the house and learn new skills like cooking, cleaning and building. My mum jokes this will make my future wife happy!

Alex Donnell 8F

Life under lockdown is very boring because I cannot see my friends or some of my family members.

It is also not great because I can't go to school either and see my friends and teachers, but I can get out for some fresh air and I can get lots of things done around the house that I can't get done when I was at school.

I do miss the fun at school and getting to see my friends but hopefully sometime soon we will come out of lockdown. Remember to wash your hands and stay at a social distance from each other when you are outside.

Alex McMichael 8F

Social Distancing

Life in the fast lane has had to stop

We are only allowed out to exercise or shop

"Wash your hands" is the golden rule

Never thought I'd say that I'd miss school

My brother’s crying because he's fed up

My sisters cracking up with her laptop

Everyone is trying to be kind

Always keeping the vulnerable in mind

Essential staff have had to work

Home schooling is driving parents berserk

I miss my Grandparents they're the best

At least I am giving their heads a rest

It’s now we realise what is important to us

No point huffing or puffing or causing a fuss

My family is so important to me

Just think in a few weeks we can be free

For everyone out there please take care

This virus could be lurking anywhere

Corona Virus is a mystery

But please remember we are making History!

Jay Scott 9I

Life under lock down can be very boring but fun at the same time. I don`t have to wake up as early and get to sleep in a bit longer. I don`t have to move around every half an hour to get to my next class.

I can take my time in doing my work and don`t have to rush through everything. Sometimes it can get really annoying, how the time passes really slowly or being stuck in the house in general.

Some days I do wish I could go back to school because the time flies by a lot quicker and the day does not feel as long.

I have a lot more family time and get to spend more quality time with my sister. I also get to annoy my parents which I do anyway!

Amelia Sinclair 10A2

It is a very strange feeling not being able to leave the house, it’s like being imprisoned! I miss playing with my friends and being in school learning alongside them.

I am spending more time in my bedroom at my desk working on schoolwork which can feel boring and hard work as I can find learning a challenge!

However, being away from school makes me appreciate the help and support I get in school from my teachers.

On a positive note, being in lock down I don’t have to wake up as early to catch the bus. My schooling at home is more flexible and I can take a break when I want to. I have been using technology to communicate with my friends.

We all arranged a video call together and it was great to see them and have a chat. Having to stay at home with only my family for company means we are spending more time together, eating together, playing together and enjoying our family PE lessons daily with Joe Wicks! We have a laugh together as we exercise.

I am trying to stay positive and as a family we are trying to think of fun activities to do together like, going on a bike ride in the countryside, going on walks, do some baking, watching movies and at Easter time we are going to have Easter egg hunt in the garden. Stay positive everyone and keep safe.

Isaac Morrison Year 9

Finally, we have the Taylor family from Limavady, who gave us an account of how children in the same house, but of different ages, are reading the situation.

Covid-19

My name is Harry and I’m a schoolboy during the coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic. I have to be home-schooled right now because the virus is running rampage. Personally, I think my mummy is a really good teacher. We have to use social distancing to stay safe in shops or pharmacies.

This coronavirus outbreak is NOT scary in my eyes. I just think of it as a really bad cold that’s killing the elderly, so it should be called ‘The Elderly Killer’. It was just Monday night when lockdown was put into action in the UK.

Also, being home-schooled has its pros and cons.

Pros: getting to wear what you want; activities every afternoon, sibling humour, your own back garden.

Cons: full school day, digital PE.

Harry Taylor, 10, Limavady

My Life Right Now

Hello, my name is Molly and I am 8 years old. Right now there is an illness called coronavirus, also called Covid-19. I am being home-schooled. I really hate having no friends in home-school, and no line points. I love still having a textbook, activities, doing PE and having Star of the Week.

On Friday, Mummy had to pick up the packs from my school and Daddy works hard and late. Mammy teaches us and soon she might have to go in and look after key workers’ children. She said she might have to bring me and my brother and sister.

Molly Taylor, 8, Limavady

Everything’s Not Normal

Hi, my name is Emily and I am 7 years old. I am being home-schooled right now because of coronavirus/Covid-19. My mummy is a really good teacher, she makes really fun days for us.

My teacher sent me home instructions to make a rain maker. I learnt about how the sun warms up the earth and the water goes up to the sky to make clouds.

I am learning to do story writing. I did PE with Joe Wicks on YouTube and we made buns. I miss my swimming.

I wrote letters to my friends because I miss them too. I can’t wait until it’s back to normal.

Emily Taylor, 7, Limavady

