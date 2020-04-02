Derry advice service increases its opening hours to cope with huge demand during coronavirus crisis

An advice group in Derry is dealing with an unprecedented demand because of the coronavirus.

Advice North West has closed its office in line with government guidelines.

However, the organisation's staff are continuing to provide a service working from home.

Advice North West manager, Jacqui Gallagher, said they had never been busier.

“We have never witnessed such demand since our formation in 1966,” she said.

“Understandably the public are worried, fearful and very stressed as we enter unchartered territory.

“Job losses without warning, consultation or expectation have left our people in dire need of help, guidance, advice options and advocacy.

“People are scared of both the pandemic and its impact on all aspects of everyday life including their health, their rents mortgages, paying bills, welfare benefits– and the future.”

Mrs Gallagher said staff were working hard to help as many people as possible.

“Although all our offices are closed to the public as instructed by government our staff continue to provide a full service from home.

“They are available during normal office hours.

“In addition we need to be accessible to the public outside of normal working hours and propose to extend our availability by introducing additional working hours as follows: Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5pm to 7pm and on Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm.”

You can contact Advice North West on 0300 303 3650.