Derry City and Strabane District Council ask for people's help in coping with the increased pressure on its bin collections

Derry City and Strabane District Council is looking at new ways to tackle the increasing demand on its bin collection services.

The council today said there has been an 'increased pressure' on its collections as a result of the current coronavirus crisis.

A council spokesperson said: “Our refuse collection service continues to remain operational and we are seeing an increase in calls and queries relating to waste management and are currently looking at a bespoke COVID-19 waste response mechanism that could assist in dealing with this increased pressure on waste services.

“This is currently being scoped out and in the interim period the public are being asked to work with Council to try not to put additional pressure on waste services during this emergency period.”

The council said people can help by doing the following:

- Please leave your bins out for collection at an earlier time of 7am to allow crews to get around all households.

- Please do not leave out black bags - Council cannot collect additional black bags left beside bins, please use the blue, black and brown bins provided appropriately, making sure to separate waste as usual according to recycling guidelines and dispose of waste responsibly.

- You should have adequate bin capacity as long as you are not dumping unnecessary additional items. Please do not put additional pressure on Council waste services resources and staff during this emergency period.

To assist the council to limit the spread of the virus, they would encourage the public to;

• Clean the lids and handles of bins before and after collection.

• Dispose of tissues and disposable cleaning wipes separately placing them in two plastic bags, tying and storing inside for 3 days before putting in the external black bin.

• Place all food waste in compostable bags and ensure that they are tied before putting in your BROWN BIN.

• Bring bins out either the night before their scheduled collection day or before 7am on collection day.

• Park considerately so lorries can access streets to service bins.