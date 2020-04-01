Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

“The situation is getting more confusing by the day" - Derry Chamber calls for urgent clarity on the issue of ‘essential services’

Chamber Chief Executive - “We must stop demonising businesses for trying to keep essential work going during this crisis."

“The situation is getting more confusing by the day" - Derry Chamber calls for urgent clarity on the issue of ‘essential services’

Paul Clancy, chief executive of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry Chamber is calling for urgent clarity and guidance for businesses on the issue of what is deemed ‘essential services’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent days, the debate around essential services has been widely raised with no further clarity emerging for businesses and employees. 

Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber, Paul Clancy said: “The situation is getting more confusing by the day. We have had many businesses in the North West impacted because of this confusion. The supply chain to all essential services is broad and it incorporates a vast number of companies in many sectors.

“Take for example the food supply chain. That does not just consist of places that produce foodstuffs, but there is also a huge supply chain supporting it from those that produce agricultural products, oil companies for heating and keeping lorries on roads, food labelling and packaging, to distribution. If one of these links is broken, it will have an impact on the end product we have on our supermarket shelves.

“We must stop demonising businesses for trying to keep essential work going during this crisis and instead work with them to ensure they can keep the business going, whilst also ensuring the safety of employees.

“Maintaining essential supplies will protect public confidence that we can feed the nation whilst everyone else is told to stay at home and fight this virus.

“We urge the Executive to show leadership and work effectively with businesses and workers to outline what are essential businesses. The establishment of a forum on workplace safety is welcome but we need to see decisions and guidance. With every day that passes, more essential businesses are forced to close.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie