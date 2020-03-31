Western Trust set up donation drop-off points to ensure people are not visiting hospitals unnecessarily

Contact
The Western Trust has appealed to people not to bring donations to hospitals.
The Trust said that there have been 'many donations' being offered to staff as they fight against the coronavirus.
However, the Trust added that it is important to manage the donations to ensure that people are not coming to hospitals unnecessarily.
As a result, a number of drop-off points across the Western Trust area have been established.
For donations of unopened/unused PPE (personal protection equipment) or non-perishable food or toiletries, contact the Health Improvement Team on health.improvement@westerntrust.hscni.net or (028) 7186 5127.
Please contact the team prior to making your donation or travelling to a drop-off centre.
If you would like information on providing accommodation support to our staff, please contact StaffAccommodation.TeamALT@westerntrust.hscni.net or StaffAccommodation.TeamSWAH@westerntrust.hscni.net.
