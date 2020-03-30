All cemeteries in Derry are to be closed from today - people will only be allowed in to attend funerals

All cemeteries in Derry are to be closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Only people attending funerals will be allowed to enter the cemeteries until further notice.

Following the latest government restrictions that came into force from 11pm on Saturday, Derry City and Strabane District Council has reviewed a number of its services and in line with the legislation has implemented a number of changes.

They include the closure of all council owned and run cemeteries to the public from today.

A council spokesperson said that under the new Government legislation Cemeteries can only remain open to facilitate funerals.

The spokesperson added: "On Sunday Council announced the closure of all 11 Council Household Recycling Centres across the Council area to the public.

"The public are reminded that they must adhere to the government instructions in relation to personal movement and should be staying at home except to buy food or medicine etc.

"The council understands that these measures are very difficult for many families who are grieving and want to visit the graves of loved ones.

"However this is necessary for the health and safety of staff and the wider public and to allow us to continue with cemetery services in such a challenging time for everyone.

"We continue to work closely with the churches and undertakers in relation to funeral planning and cemetery arrangements and appreciate the co-operation and understanding of the public at this time."

The Council continues to review all of its services on a daily basis to facilitate as best it can the provision of as many essential services as possible during this challenging period. The Council appreciates the support of the public as it continues to do this over the coming days and weeks.