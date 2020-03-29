CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Ten new deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, including three in the north west

Contact
Another 10 people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today, Sunday, March 29, been informed that 10 patients have died, 8 male and 2 female.
Six of those deaths are located in the east of the country, three in the northwest of the country and one in the south.
The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77.
There have now been 46 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic.
There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the south.
Some 564 cases, or 26% of the total diagnosed, have been hospitalised, with 77 people admitted to ICU.
506 cases are associated with healthcare workers.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of Covid-19.
“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.
“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus.”
“We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.
“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply.
“3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”
