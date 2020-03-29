All council recycling centres in Derry to close until further notice as a result of latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Contact
Following the latest government restrictions on movement that came into force from 11pm last night, Derry City and Strabane District Council has made the decision to close all of its Household Recycling Centres to the public with immediate effect.
All 11 sites at Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Claudy, Glendermott, Strathans Rd, Eglinton, Park, Donemana, Plumbridge, Killeen and Newtownstewart will be closed to the public from today Sunday, until further notice.
A council spokesperson said: "Additional restrictions have been put into place at all Council cemeteries from today with access only for pedestrians, with a strong reminder that they should follow the Government instruction in relation to staying at home.
"The Council understands that families want to visit the graves of loved ones and appreciates that these measures are restrictive however they are necessary for the health and safety of our staff and the wider public and to allow us to implement social distancing measures.
"The Council continues to review all of its services on a daily basis to facilitate as best it can the provision of as many essential services as possible during this challenging period. The Council appreciates the support and understanding of the public as we continue to do this over the coming days and weeks."
