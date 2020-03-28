From tomorrow, cars will no longer be allowed in to council-run cemeteries in Derry but they will remain open for pedestrians

Access to council-run cemeteries in Derry will be for pedestrians only from tomorrow.

Cars will not be allowed in any of the cemeteries.

A council spokesperson said the decision has been taken because the volume of traffic in the cemeteries was 'causing us concern' in relation to social distancing.

The spokesperson said the new pedestrian-only restriction will come in to operation from tomorrow.

"The council has put these additional restrictions in place to protect the health and safety of staff, mourners and the wider public and allow us to implement social distancing within our cemeteries.

"We would urge the public to follow government guidelines in relation to staying at home and urge the public to consider limiting visits to our cemeteries.

"Whilst we understand that families want to visit the graves of loved ones, the volume of traffic within our cemeteries was causing us concern and was making social distancing difficult.

"We are continuing to work closely with the churches and undertakers in relation to funeral planning and cemetery arrangements and appreciate your co-operation and understanding at this time."