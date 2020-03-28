Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Positive outcome this morning after rescue crews called out to an emergency incident in Derry

Foyle Search and PSNI join forces once again

Foyle search and rescue

The Foyle Search and Rescue base at Prehen.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There was a positive outcome this morning after rescue crews were called out in Derry.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said they received a call from the PSNI shortly before 5am asking for their crews to respond to an emergency call-out.

The spokesperson said their mobile, boat and support crews responded to the incident.

After a period of communication, the spokesperson said they 'were successful in removing a person to safety'.

The FSR spokesperson thanked their crews and the PSNI and CCTV operators for their roles in this morning's operation.

Anyone who finds themselves in need of support at this time can contact the following organisations:

Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie