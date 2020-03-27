Anyone thinking of visiting Donegal this weekend has been warned that they will be turned away from beaches

Contact
People will be turned away from Donegal beaches this weekend
Gardaí have confirmed that temporary barriers will be erected at beaches in Donegal ahead of this weekend.
Last weekend, many beaches across the county were crowded with groups of people.
There were fears that social distancing was not being practiced and that crowds of people could increase the number of people infected by the coronavirus in the county.
The weather looks promising, once again, this weekend and restrictions are being put in place.
Sergeant Paul Wallace said the barriers will be erected by Donegal County Council.
Gardaí will also be turning people away from the beaches and they will be enforcing the new rules.
Sgt Paul Wallace says it's an unfortunate, but necessary decision.
