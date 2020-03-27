A man who claimed he had COVID-19 has been charged after he coughed in the direction of police officers in Derry.

The 33-year-old man had earlier been arrested in connection with a traffic collision yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said the collision at the Creggan Heights roundabout was reported to police just after 6.45pm.

“Police attended the scene to find three damaged cars, with one female passenger having to be taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

“The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit.

“While en route to custody, he was further arrested for assault on police.

“The suspect then intentionally coughed in the direction of two constables who were travelling in the same vehicle, having previously stated he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

"He was subsequently further arrested on two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in custody at this time and our enquiries continue."

The police spokesperson concluded: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1322 of 26/03/20.”