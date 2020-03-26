Contact

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland to be allowed to travel on public transport for free from tomorrow

Infrastructure Minister makes the announcement to support staff fighting the coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Public transport is to be made free for all healthcare workers in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon announced the news this afternoon as she revealed a further reduction in the level of public transport.

She said that a strict social distancing policy would be in place on buses and trains, and appealed that from tomorrow that public transport should only be used by key workers.

The Minister added: "From tomorrow, public transport will be free for all health care workers."

