Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland to be allowed to travel on public transport for free from tomorrow

Public transport is to be made free for all healthcare workers in Northern Ireland.
Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon announced the news this afternoon as she revealed a further reduction in the level of public transport.
She said that a strict social distancing policy would be in place on buses and trains, and appealed that from tomorrow that public transport should only be used by key workers.
The Minister added: "From tomorrow, public transport will be free for all health care workers."
