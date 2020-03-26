New rules at Derry dump following lockdown move

Derry's council has urged people not to make unnecessary trips to the dump, following new government rules to avoid non-essential journeys issued by Boris Johnson on Monday.

Entry at all recycling sites will be restricted to cars and small vans carrying domestic waste, with all other vehicles and types of waste banned.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: "All Council recycling centres continue to remain open at present with a number of restrictions in place.

"This service is under regular review with the public being advised that as per the government guidance issued this week they should not be making non-essential journeys, including bringing materials unnecessarily to recycling centres."

At the Pennyburn Industrial Estate a new traffic management system is in place and extra stewards have been deployed to assist staff.

The spokesperson continued: "Strict social distancing restrictions continue to apply at all sites and any verbal abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

"The health, safety and well-being of our staff are our primary concern and anyone using these facilities must adhere to the advice of staff who are providing an important service at a very difficult time.

"Council is continually reviewing whether these facilities will remain open in consideration of government advice on essential services.

"Any change in that position will be communicated to the public."

A wide range of council services have been curtailed during coronavirus outbreak

"All staff who can work from home have been instructed to do so, while staff involved in the direct delivery of Council’s current critical list of services or providing necessary support services, have been asked to report to work," said the spokesperson.

All council-owned buildings including the Civic Offices in Derry, the Tower Museum and the Guildhall remain closed to the public until further notice.

Committee meetings have been temporarily suspended, and yesterday afternoon's full council meeting took place online with no public access.

All leisure centres, community centres and play parks remain closed until further notice.

However, council's public parks and open spaces currently remain open to allow the public to exercise.

The DCSDC spokesperson said: "Community Safety Wardens have been temporarily redeployed to assist in patrolling our public parks to help with social distancing and providing reassurance and advice to the public.

"They will also continue as best they can to provide vital community service in an effort to provide reassurance and protection to our communities and keep people safe at this difficult time for many.

"The council is continuing to advise the public to adhere to the Public Health Authority guidelines in relation to social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to act responsibly when out and about using our public parks and open spaces.

"Public gatherings are not permitted within public parks."

Bin collection services remain operational but the public are being asked to leave their bins out for collection at an earlier time of 7am to allow crews to get around all households.

Street cleansing services are continuing, but the bulky waste service has been temporarily suspended to free up staff and resources needed for other essential waste provision.

The council’s Registration of Births Deaths and Marriages service is continuing to operate, however as a result of government recommendations a number of changes have been made to service provision.

Restriction measures are in place at the Derry office including a strict appointment only system.

A number of changes have been made by the airlines operating out of City of Derry Airport and the public are urged to visit the airport website for live flight information and regular updates.

All council organised events up until the end of July have been cancelled. They include the City of Derry Jazz Festival, the North West Angling Fair, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon, the Foyle Maritime Festival, the Strabane Summer Jamm, the Worker’s Rights and Social Justice Week and the Battle of the Atlantic VE Day commemorations. All events in council-owned facilities are also cancelled up until the end of May.

Critical services will continue to operate and the public can continue to contact council by phone at 028 71 253253 or by email at info@derrystrabane.com

You can also get regular updates and information via the website at www.derrystrabane.com /coronavirus and on Facebook and Twitter.