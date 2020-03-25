Retired medical staff in Derry tonight asked to consider coming back to work to help fight the coronavirus

All retired medical staff in the Western Trust area were tonight asked to consider coming back to work to help fight the coronavirus.

The Western Trust said it is experiencing an 'unprecedented situation' as it deals with the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result. a Trust spokesperson said they were keen to hear from retired medical staff.

"Are you interested in coming back to work with the Trust to maintain and supplement its workforce to deal with the impact of COVID-19 now and in the coming months?

"Please email staff.checks@westerntrust.hscni.net and a member of the HR team will be in contact."

The appeal comes as moves are taken to step up the fight again the virus locally.

A new COVID-19 centre opened today at Altnagelvin Hospital.

It will be managed by local GPs in a bid to taken some of the pressure off the hospital's medical teams.

Health Minister Robin Swann visited Altnagelvin Hospital today to see the new centre in operation.