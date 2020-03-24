Derry doctor warns that people could be 'sent home to die' from COVID centre being set up at Altnagelvin Hospital tomorrow

A Derry doctor tonight said that 'lots of people are going to die' unless everyone does what they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Doctor Paul Molloy will be one of the medics involved in operating a special COVID centre at Altnagelvin Hospital from tomorrow morning.

The centre is one of a number being set up across Northern Ireland in a bid to take some of the pressure off hospitals.

Writing on his Facebook page, Doctor Molloy explained how the centre will operate.

"If you phone your Dr, your Dr or nurse in the practice will ask you a series of questions.

"Most people will be asked to stay at home and you might be given advice or an antibiotic.

"Some patients will be so ill that they will be transferred straight to hospital.

"Others based on the questions and assessment will be asked to go to the Covid centre. It will be in the out of hours in out patients. (The out of hours will move to Gt James St HC.).

"It’s best to ask someone who has already been exposed to take you."

Dr Molloy said an appointment time would be arranged with the patient.

"Once there you will go between the 2 sets of doors and be asked to put on a mask, not optional.

"Then you will go to a room. A nurse will check your pulse etc and a Dr examine you.

"Due to risks the Dr might not look in your throat or listen to your chest. It will be only if really needed.

"The Dr will be wearing protective equipment.

"Again some people will be given antibiotics or paracetamol and go home. Some people will get admitted."

However, Doctor Molloy said that there was a possibility that 'very quickly' within the next few weeks, there may be 'lots of people sent home that would normally be admitted'.

"That could even include people sent home to die," he warned.

"Lots of people are going to die unless we stop the spread of the virus.

"Thanks please please stay in and keep your distance from others.

"Let’s try and keep the dead to a minimum."

The local doctor added that children will not be seen at the COVID centre.

"They will be seen in a special children’s unit.

"But remember despite them being at low risk of serious illness they will spread it and it’s important also only to bring them to the hospital if really needed. Your Dr will decide."

Doctor Molloy concluded his message by asking people to 'keep praying'.