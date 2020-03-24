Police investigating reports of a burglary at a house in the Lone Moor Gardens area of Derry

Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at residential premises in the Lone Moor Gardens area of Derry yesterday, Monday, March 23.

Detective Constable Chris Stinson said: “At 7pm we received a report that that three suspicious males were seen leaving a property in the area. At this time it is not believed anything has been taken.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1143 of 24/03/2020.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”