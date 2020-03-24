Funeral director releases infection control advice

A County Derry funeral director has published details of the infection control measures they are taking with the government plans now in the delay stage.

WJ O’Donnell & Sons have issued the advice in a bid to ensure the safety of their staff, the families they serve and all visitors to their funeral homes.

In a statement on their website, they said: “As we are currently in the Delay stage of COVID-19 some of the services we currently provide may be affected.

“Hygienic Treatment (Embalming) of the deceased will be carried out where possible (in our state-of-the-art embalming theatre(s), to our usual high standards, whilst using only the highest available standard of PPE as always).

“Viewing of the deceased will be allowed but physical contact will not be encouraged for the duration of a wake.”

Anyone attending the funeral homes or offices will be asked to sanitise their hands on entry and exit, while sanitising products will be provided in all wake houses and funeral vehicles.

With Belfast City Council restricting attendance at cremation ceremonies at Roselawn Crematorium to funeral directors only, families will not be permitted to attend.

Families have been advised to limit wakes and funerals to family and close friends only and also to observe social distancing during burial ceremonies.

It is recommended that anyone who is feeling unwell should not attend any burial or wake, or the funeral directors’ office.

The offices will remain open for appointments, but families have been advised to make initial contact by telephone where possible.

WJ O’Donnell & Sons said: “Our aim is to continue to provide an unrivalled level of service to the deceased and to the bereaved families we serve, whilst retaining the highest level of safety of everyone concerned.

“Our team are available 24 hours a day for support and advice to anyone in their time of need,” the statement concluded.