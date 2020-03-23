Police in Derry investigating a burglary and an incident of vehicle interference in the city at the weekend

Contact
Police at Strand Road are investigating burglary and vehicle interference in the Adelaide Avenue area of Derry which occurred Saturday night into Sunday morning at approximately 1am.
The PSNI believe the offenders made off on the bikes pictured.
A police spokesperson said: "We recovered the the bikes in the Ashburn Park area. We would very much like to identify the owner/s of the bikes.
"Likewise if you noted any suspicious activity around the area on Saturday night/Sunday morning we would also like to speak to you.
"We have two possible suspects but the investigation is ongoing.
"If any of this relates to you contact 101 and use reference 98 from 22/03/20. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via crimestoppers 0800 555 111.e
