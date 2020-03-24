Derry reaches out to those in need

A local cafe supplying free meals to children is one of many Derry businesses who have been making huge efforts to minimise the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the most vulnerable members of our society.

Declan and Teresa Moore of Claude's Cafe in Shipquay Street are donating lunches to children who are missing out on their free school meals.

Their daughter, Rebekah Moore, said there has a been steady demand for the service, which launched last Thursday.

"We got together as a family and sat down to decide what we could do to help," explained Ms Moore.

"My sister is a teacher and she pointed out that schools provide so much more than education.

"The lost learning is just one thing, a lot of people on lower income rely on free school meals and there will be a lot of people plunged into economic shock because of this pandemic.

"We thought this was a natural way to help people, and of course you only have to mention an idea to my parents and they are away."

Claude's Cafe will be supplying the free lunches which can be collected or delivered for as long as the cafe can remain in operation. To order, telephone 71279379.

Foyle Food Bank has seen a surge in demand and has encouraged anyone in need to come forward.

Denis McGowan, chairman, said: "Shopping in the food bank’s supermarket and access to its cafe has had to be suspended and instead users are asked to present their food bank vouchers outside the premises and food parcels will then be brought to their car by volunteers."

Mr McGowan asked that those issuing food bank vouchers continue to ensure that all donated food goes to those in genuine need.

"Such controls are necessary in spite of the pressures of these challenging times but anyone in food crisis, particularly those who now find themselves in this situation for the first time, should not delay in coming to us," he said.

Meanwhile, a helpline has been established in the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area, which covers Galliagh, Shantallow, Carnhill, Skeoge, Culmore and Pennyburn, where those who are self isolating or in need can access the support of volunteers on 02871358787 ,Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

CALMS mental health charity remains open to provide counselling and a listening ear service, plus phone and video crisis service on 71268698.

For parental support and counselling in the Strathfoyle area, contact the Strathfoyle Women's Group 71860733.

Community support and information is also available from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum on 71356330.

A number of services have been put in place for older people in the local community.

Moji's in Skeoge is offering a free dinner delivery service. Ring 71358750 before 2pm for delivery that day.

Kelly's Eurospar is offering a free delivery service for the elderly on 07437442904, between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, and Maiden City Butchers is also offering a free delivery service for elderly customers on 71279654.

Good Morning North West is running a telephone service for the elderly to offer company and support on 71353694.

Iceland on the Buncrana Road will be open early each day from 8am to 9am for older shoppers, and Lidl is offering additional help from 9am to 11am with prioritised queuing and extra assistance.