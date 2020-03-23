Punishment attack victim sentenced for drug offences

A man who was the victim of two punishment attacks has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court for drug offences.

Sean Connell, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted 11 counts of offers to supply class A, B and C drugs on dates between January and July last year.

The court heard that police searched Connell's home and seized several electronic devices. They found reference to a Facebook page and found several drug related messages

Connell was arrested and interviewed and made full admissions to supplying various drugs including cannabis, cocaine and Pregablin.

He told police he was a drug addict and said he got involved in the supply of drugs to facilitate his own habit. Connell said he sold to between 10 to 15 people and did this on behalf of 10 or 11 people.

The court was told the defendant had 53 previous convictions with one of them for a drug offences. Connell was assessed as being of a high likelihood of re-offending.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said his client was now seeking assistance for his drug habit.

He said he would be seen as 'a facilitator' or someone 'who could get things.'

Judge Philip Babington said Connell had been asked did he think about people dying from drugs in the city and told police he had not thought about it.

He was also asked what drugs he took and said 'anything except heroin and crack.'

The judge said Connell had started taking drugs aged 14 and the only period he was not on drugs was when he was in custody. Telling Connell he had 'a rather bleak future', if he continued on the path he was on he would spend longer and longer in custody.

Connell was sentenced to an enhanced combination order of three years probation and 100 hours community service.