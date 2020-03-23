Police in Derry appeal for information about the whereabouts of two missing women

Police in Derry have appealed for information in tracing two young women who are missing.

Police are asking for help from the public in the Derry/Londonderry area in locating Caoirse McCann who has been missing since the morning of Saturday, March 21.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Strand Road police on 101 quoting reference - 1443 21/03/20.

Police are appealing for help in locating Cheyenne Hazlett (pictured below) who has been missing since Friday, March 20.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Strand Road police on 101 quoting reference - 1234 20/03/20